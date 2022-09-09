PH fuel price update: More than P1/L rollback for diesel expected next week

Another set of rollbacks is expected to take effect next week. Hurrah, good news? Don’t get your hopes too high, though.

According to a tweet by DZBB Super Radyo, the Department of Energy–Oil Industry Management Bureau (DOE-OIMB) expects to see rollbacks of more than P1 per liter for diesel and less than P1 per liter for gasoline. It’s not much, but we’ll take what we can get.

After these changes take effect, pump prices will have gone down for two consecutive weeks following that major price hike at the end of August. We’ll update you once we get definitive figures, but here’s hoping there’ll be more of these rollbacks this month.

Philippine fuel prices, September 13 to 20, 2022:

