A fuel station in the US accidentally sold gasoline at less than P10/L

The Philippines isn’t the only country that’s suffering from the rising fuel prices—other nations, such as the US, are also going through the same crisis.

That’s the reason people all over the globe are also on the constant lookout for ways to reduce fuel expenses. A possible solution, of course, is to find cheap gas, and that’s exactly what California resident Darryl Surita was able to do earlier this week.

Surita basically struck gold when he found a Shell station in Rancho Cordova selling gasoline for just ¢69 per gallon. Nice. Converted, that’s about P9.8 per liter, or a tenth of the average $6.99 per gallon price in the US. He took to Instagram to share the good news to the people of the Internet:

According to a report by Newsweek, the cheap pump prices were a result of a system glitch. The Rancho Cordova Shell station wasn’t able to fix the error until after three hours, which by then Jalopnik reported the station had already racked up $16,000 in losses.

“I posted [this] on my Instagram and replied to anyone who messaged me. I called my mom and told her, and called my brother and told him too,” said Surita in an interview with Newsweek. “I thought it was to good to be true until I checked the gas meter in the car and it was full but I only spent $14.

“I filled my car up, left, came back with a second car, filled it up, then left again and came back with my cousin and filled up 150 gallons of a 500-gallon tank,” Surita added. “The whole gas station was filled with cars and people with extra gas cans.”

As for the manager who made the mistake, he was fired from the job and now owes his former employer $16,000. The good news is that his sister has since started a GoFundMe to raise the amount and as of this writing, they’ve raised $11,806. Surita himself even helped promote the page through social media. Faith in humanity restored.

