GCash payments will soon be available in-app on Grab

Regular Grab and GCash user? You can soon use GCash to directly pay for your Grab rides and deliveries thanks to a partnership between the transport app and the mobile wallet. Though there’s no final date for implementation yet, both parties on January 26 said they would make it happen sometime in February.

“As two of the most trusted digital brands for millions of Filipinos, it is our responsibility to improve [the] overall experience when using our platforms,” GCash chief commercial officer Ren-Ren Reyes said during the partnership launch. “This means partnering with like-minded brands that share our commitment to continuously improve and create a seamless experience while reaching more customers nationwide.

“With Grab as the leader of transport and on-demand deliveries not just in the Philippines but across Southeast Asia, and of course GCash as the number one financial technology player here in the country, we are glad to finally announce that Grab users will now be able to pay using GCash.”

Prior to the partnership, Grab users could only use GCash to fund their GrabPay wallet, which contains the transport app’s credits. The feature was akin to transferring funds from your bank account to your GrabPay wallet.

How to pay for Grab using GCash

Select ‘Account’ on Grab. Go to ‘Payment Methods.’ Add your GCash account and input details. Tap ‘link.’

GCash payments within Grab will function similar to linked credit cards or bank accounts. On the Grab app, you will have to link your GCash account using your registered phone number. A one-time pin (OTP) will be sent and you’ll need to encode your GCash MPIN or mobile pin to confirm the linking.

When booking a ride or delivery, select GCash as your mode of payment before confirming a transaction. Once it pushes through, the amount will be automatically deducted from your GCash, the same way Grab charges linked cards.

What happens to GrabPay?

Grab’s built-in wallet is still here to stay, so don’t fret about your credits. Grab users can still load it for faster transactions and to avail of promos exclusive to the payment method.

Can I use GCash to pay for Grab rides abroad?

The quick answer is no. The GCash payment linking option only works in Philippine pesos and for Philippine locations, but our fingers are crossed it may be enabled in the future. After all, GCash is already available in Singapore via Alipay+.

NOTE: This article first appeared on Spot.ph. Minor edits have been made.