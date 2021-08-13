Grab will be offering discounted rides to and from vaccination sites

No way to get to and from a vaccination site? Taking a Grab ride might be a more viable option soon.

We aren’t just saying this because opting to forego trains, buses, and jeepneys lessens the risk of you catching COVID-19, either. The ride-hailing company has just announced that it will be offering discounted rides to users heading to and from some vaccination sites.

This initiative is part of the company’s efforts to help the Philippine government strengthen its vaccination drive. It will be carried out through the company’s GrabCar Bayanihan vaccinated driver fleet, and rides will be priced 15% lower than normal. A list of included sites has yet to be released, though.

Besides discounted rides, Grab is encouraging its users to get jabbed by way of giving away promo vouchers to those who can submit their vaccination cards. Entitled users also have a shot at winning P250,000 in their GrabPay accounts.

Finally, the company is currently coordinating with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to launch mobile vaccination hubs. These hubs will be staffed by personnel accredited by the Department of Health (DOH) who will be responsible for administering doses.

Expect more information regarding these Grab initiatives in the near future. Do you think this will help convince more Filipinos to get vaccinated?

