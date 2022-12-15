Taxi problems upon arrival? Grab is deploying 200 units to NAIA to help meet demand

According to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), passenger volume at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) surged by 229% in November 2022 compared to the same period last year. Not surprisingly, arriving passengers haven’t had the easiest time booking rides or hailing taxis from the airport’s terminals.

To help NAIA meet the demand for rides, Grab and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) have teamed up for the Airport to Anywhere (ATA) pilot program.

Through this, arriving passengers can book rides with fixed pricing based on their drop-off location. What’s more, surge pricing does not apply to these rides.

Grab is deploying 200 units to NAIA terminals for the ATA program. You can book a Grab ATA ride through the ride-hailing platform’s smartphone app.

“We explored this partnership as part of our preparations for the Christmas season,” MIAA general manager Cesar Chiong said in a statement.

“We thank Grab Philippines and the LTFRB [Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board] for joining hands with us in the interest of our air-riding public,” he added.

The MIAA expects an even greater surge in passenger traffic starting December 16. Do you think this partnership with Grab will b enough to address it? Let us know in the comments.

