FYI: These are NAIA’s parking rates for 2022

More and more people are starting to fly in and out with COVID-19 restrictions continuing to ease. It’s no wonder our local airports seem to be getting busier by the day.
We’re also starting to see various inquiries from travelers on cyberspace, and some of the most common questions involve airport parking. So for their part, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) have now shared the updated parking rates at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) as of April 2022.
NAIA Parking Rates
Regular rates
- Buses – P100 for the first three hours + P20 per each succeeding hour or a fraction thereof
- Cars – P40 for the first three hours + P15 per each succeeding hour or a fraction thereof
- Motorcycles – P15 for the first three hours + P5 per each succeeding hour or a fraction thereof
24 hours/overnight parking
The base rate is P300. In excess of 24 hours, here are the additional rates:
- Buses – P20 per each succeeding hour or a fraction thereof
- Cars – P15 per each succeeding hour or a fraction thereof
- Motorcycles – P5 per each succeeding hour or a fraction thereof
Lost or damaged tickets will cost motorists P500 plus the corresponding parking fees. Damaged tickets will not come with any penalties if it is still readable. You can also check out the image below for more details.
