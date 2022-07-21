Honda Civic race car becomes casualty of MMDA’s pre-SONA clearing ops

The poor Civic didn’t even see it coming. Her owner definitely should have, though.

An old-school Honda Civic race car sporting custom license plates became a victim of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) pre-State of the Nation Address (SONA) clearing operations yesterday. Its crime? Being illegally parked on the sidewalk.

Footage captured by blogger Gadget Addict show MMDA enforcers setting the decal-covered vehicle up to be towed away before it was eventually transported via a flatbed truck. Also worth noting is that one of the unit’s front tires was flat.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Say hello to the all-new Suzuki Grand Vitara

MMDA catches Ford Mustang sporting illegal license plates

To be fair, we can see how someone would mistake that portion of sidewalk for a parking spot. It is, after all, set up like a driveway that leads into a garage. The problem is that regardless of what the incline leads to, it’s still taking up a portion of the sidewalk. Parking here is still a major no-no in the MMDA’s book.

Continue reading below ↓

“This isn’t a racetrack, it’s a sidewalk,” Gadget Addict says in his video as the Civic is taken away.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Lesson? Be careful where you park. If it’s somewhere people walk, just steer clear and leave your ride somewhere else—preferably inside your own garage if you have one.

MMDA tows away illegally-parked Honda Civic

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.