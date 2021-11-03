I-ACT reminds riders: Heavily modified motorcycle helmets are illegal

The number one reason motorcycle riders wear helmets is for protection. These lids are important safety gear, not mere apparel that you pick to make a fashion statement.

But if you’re that keen on style, there are a lot of snazzy designs you can choose from—just get one that has the proper certifications. What you should avoid are modified helmets, like the one pictured above.

Many of you have probably seen similar helmets—you know, ones that look like they were taken straight out of Alien vs. Predator. Sure, they might look cool to some people, but here’s the thing: They’re illegal.

The Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) recently flagged down the rider wearing the helmet and shared it on social media to remind motorists that using heavily modified gear like this is not allowed.

The I-ACT’s statement reads: “Standard helmets as prescribed by [Republic Act No.] 10054, also known as the Motorcycle Helmet Act of 2009, are meticulously inspected and approved by [the Department of Trade and Industry] through its specification guidelines. This has to be made to ensure that the helmet’s shell can withstand extreme force and pressure, especially during accidents. However, heavy modifications which include drilling and poking holes may compromise and even damage the overall integrity and durability of the helmet technically making it unsafe for riders in case of accidents.”

You can check out the official post below:

The I-ACT clarified that these modded helmets can still be used, but only for special activities that do not include driving on public roads. So, the next time you shop for gear, keep these things in mind. What good is a stylish helmet if it won’t keep you safe in the event of an accident, right?

