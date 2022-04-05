Authorities are putting their breathalyzers to good use in the fight against drunk driving

One of the most effective weapons against drunk driving is the breathalyzer. If you aren’t familiar with the device, it is a gadget that’s able to determine whether or not a motorist is intoxicated by reading his or her blood alcohol content through the person’s breath.

We’ve written on numerous occasions about how authorities have equipped themselves with these devices to clamp down on drunk drivers in Metro Manila. Recently, the InterAgency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) shared that the agency is putting them to good use.

ALSO READ:

Which car colors are easiest to maintain?

5 signs your vehicle might be due for a tire change

Over the past few days, I-ACT has shared drunk driving apprehension footage wherein enforcers used their breathalyzers to determine a driver’s blood alcohol content. It even posted one instance of a professional driver’s license holder with a 0.410% blood alcohol content who was involved in a minor accident while riding a motorbike. Look:

Continue reading below ↓

I-ACT shows off its breathalyzers

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

For everyone’s information, the I-ACT says a driver’s blood alcohol content should read as 0% if they are behind the wheel with a professional license. The rider is now in custody and facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property and of violating the Anti-drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013.

Continue reading below ↓

ALSO READ:

Unified Grand Central Station: How other train lines will connect to the Metro Manila Subway

You can check out even more of the I-ACT’s breathalyzers in action in the posts below. Guys, don’t drink and drive. No one wins in situations like these—except maybe for the breathalyzer manufacturers.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.