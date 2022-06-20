IATF: Increased mobility, loose mask mandates reasons for rise in COVID-19 cases outside PH

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has a message for the public as the country’s health situation continues to normalize: Learn to live with COVID-19, but don’t let your guard down.

During a recent COVID-19 vaccination drive in Quezon City, IATF secretary Vince Dizon cited increased mobility and the relaxing of mask mandates among the reasons there’s an uptick of COVID-19 cases in other nations. Dizon stressed the importance of masking up, saying it’s one of the key reasons the pandemic is currently under control in the country.

“Kailangan pa rin ang face mask. Ayon sa mga sinasabi ng mga eksperto, ito ang isa sa mga napakalaking rason kaya mababa ang kaso natin kumpara sa ibang mga bansa,” Dizon said.

The official also highlighted the importance of adapting to the global health situation, saying we should all learn to live with COVID-19.

“Why are we trying to live with COVID-19? Because we have to. Because there is a bigger problem in the world now and that is the global economy,” he said.

As for the slight rise in local cases recently, Dizon said it only seems high because the country has consistently kept its cases down over the past several months.

“While it is true that our cases yesterday was 400, the highest since April, that’s because since March, we’ve been roughly below 500 cases a day consistently. We already know how to live with it. We know how to manage COVID-19 already and we’ve successfully done so,” Dizon said.

So guys, keep your masks on and your guard up. Many of us are able to be out and about again, so let’s not take it for granted, shall we?

