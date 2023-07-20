Civic Type R owner tries to avoid coding using custom plates, gets apprehended anyway

It doesn’t matter what car you drive—illegal license plates are illegal. Remember that ‘2 Joints’ Ford Mustang that the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) flagged down a while back? Here’s a similar story.

New Task Force Special Operations head Bong Nebrija shared on Facebook some snaps of a Honda Civic Type R that was apparently flagged down for wearing unauthorized custom license plates that read ‘Winslet.’ Upon removing the illegal plates and returning the correct ones, the MMDA discovered that the car was actually coded that day.

There was an attempt, sure, but it actually turned out even worse for the owner. While Nebrija didn’t explicitly say it in his post, the Type R owner probably got fined not just for using illegal custom plates but also for coding—double whammy.

PHOTO BY Bong Nebrija on Facebook

On the days you’re coded, just don’t risk it, please. We know our public transport system leaves a lot to be desired, so we understand if you really don’t want to take the bus or the train to go around the metro. But we reckon those of you who can afford a Type R can also afford to just take a Grab or a taxi, right? Right.

