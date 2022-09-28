No, painting the sidewalks to make them look like legal parking slots won’t work

Sometimes, you just can’t help but be amazed (baffled, even) by the genius or what we usually call diskarte of the Filipino people. That diskarte, though, isn’t always put to good use.

Remember the time when an illegally parked jeepney was cleverly hidden behind some road signage? Or the countless times people used the side of the road as a talyer? Well, get this: some people in Caloocan have apparently painted the sidewalks to make them look like legal parking slots. There are even tire stoppers for four-wheeled vehicles and separate markings for motorcycles. *sigh*

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Driving southbound via Skyway? Good luck

A new Cavite-Batangas Expressway is in the works

This was spotted during the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) road-clearing operations in the city. The makeshift slots were clearly part of the sidewalk, and the vehicles parked in them were also obviously obstructing the road. Did they really think that would cut it? The vehicles eventually ended up getting towed. Skip to the 11:12 mark to see all the action.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The MMDA has been in these parts before. In fact, the road obstructions here were already supposedly gone, but as the agency mentioned before, the illegal parkers just keep coming back.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Anyway, maybe this second run in Caloocan would be enough to push the residents to secure legal parking slots. Perhaps when the MMDA checks back in on this area, we’ll find out.

Illegally parked vehicles caught on makeshift sidewalk slots:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.