Illegally parked van fresh from the impound gets second ticket in a span of two hours

Remember when the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) mentioned how illegally parked vehicles keep returning after the agency finishes its clearing operations? Here’s proof.

During one of the agency’s recent clearing ops in Quezon City, MMDA personnel apparently ticketed a motorist whose van was illegally parked on the sidewalk, completely obstructing the pathway for pedestrians. This same vehicle was impounded just two hours prior for illegal parking, and yes, it was towed away from that exact same spot we see above. Things like these will just have you shaking your heads, no?

“It seems that the driver paid the penalties, collected the van from the impound, and then returned the van to the exact same position on the sidewalk,” the video description reads. Luckily for him, he was present to receive the ticket, or else his van would’ve gotten towed away for the second time in two hours. That has to be a record of some sort.

Jokes aside, it’s a real facepalm moment. You can check out the full clip below. Skip to the 9:34 mark to see the erring motorist we’re talking about.

Motorist gets two illegal parking tickets in two hours:

