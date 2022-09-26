Report: Cebu City to implement a ‘keep right’ policy for motorcycles

You know how motorcycles stay on the rightmost lanes when passing through the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), right? Well, expect to see more of the same outside the expressway and around Cebu City.

According to a report by Cebu Daily News, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will begin asking motorcycle riders to use only the rightmost lanes on city roads. There will be signage installed along roads around South Road Properties (SRP), with more to follow along Natalio Bacalso Avenue to the New Imus Road. This thoroughfare eventually connects to M.J. Cuenco Avenue and onwards to Mandaue City.

PHOTO BY Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway on Facebook

The ‘keep right’ policy is supposedly part of the CCTO’s efforts to create interconnected motorcycle lanes similar to what Mandaue and Talisay have. It is also seen as a measure to prevent road accidents, motorcycle-related or otherwise. The CCTO is also currently discussing the possibility of adopting the blue lanes for riders along CCLEX.

We already have dedicated motorcycle lanes on major roads in Metro Manila such as EDSA and C5, but proper usage isn’t strictly enforced. Is this ‘keep right’ policy something authorities should consider implementing in the capital instead?

