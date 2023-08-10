Motoring News

Skyway project connecting CCLEX, Mactan-Cebu airport to break ground in September

A P24.8-B 12km toll road
Lapu-Lapu Expressway, which will connect the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) in Lapu-Lapu City to Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway in Gabi, Cordova, is set to break ground on September 8, 2023, reports SunStar Cebu.

The P24.8-billion skyway project will be built via a public-private partnership between the local government of Lapu-Lapu City and LLEX Corporation. The latter is a consortium between Premium Megatructure Inc. (PMI), MTD Philippines, and Ulticon Builders Inc., and will operate the toll road for at least the first 35 years.

Located on Mactan Island, LLEX will be a four-lane toll road stretching 12km. It aims to cut travel time from MCIA to the Cebu South Road Properties to seven minutes. Target completion is by 2025, and once fully operational, it aims to serve 50,000 vehicles daily.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

