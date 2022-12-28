Reminder: The EDSA Busway’s 24/7 ‘Libreng Sakay’ is ending

Heads up, EDSA Busway regulars. If you’ve been taking advantage of the bus line’s 24/7 Libreng Sakay program over the past few months, you won’t be able to do so for much longer.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is reminding commuters that the EDSA Busway’s 24-hour Libreng Sakay service is finally ending. Starting 5am on January 1, buses plying the Monumento-PITX route will once again start charging passengers.

According to the LTFRB’s numbers, the Libreng Sakay program has already served more than 80 million commuters. As of December 2022, the EDSA Busway is averaging 389,579 passengers per day.

In a statement, Department of Transportation (DOTr) head Jaime Bautista vowed to continue improving the EDSA Busway.

“The DOTr will continue to improve the services and infrastructure of the EDSA Busway. The EDSA Busway must conform to international standards,” Bautista said, adding that there is still a lot of work to do.

“As more passengers being catered by the busway system, we need to improve its efficiency,” he added.

More stations? Better bus units? Lower fares? How do you feel the DOTr and LTFRB should go about building on the current foundation of the EDSA Busway?

