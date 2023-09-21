Advisory: Expect longer LRT-1 wait times until September 24 due to rail repairs

Heads-up: Rail repairs happening from September 20 to 24, 2023, are expected to affect waiting times at the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1).

According to Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC), rail replacement activities are being carried out at the reversing or turnback area of Baclaran Station, affecting the movement and deployment of trains as well as the usage of platforms for passengers. The factors are resulting in a longer headway, with intervals between two trains stretching to five minutes from the usual four minutes.

PHOTO BY Shutterstock

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

While we wish for the WR-V to land in PH, Honda is selling thousands of it in Malaysia

Ford Ranger plugs into the future with upcoming PHEV version

“As the LRT-1 system continues to cater to our growing ridership, LRMC commits to providing a safe and reliable transportation system,” said Rolando J. Paulino III, chief operating officer of LRMC. We would like to ask for the kind understanding of our commuters and apologize in advance for the temporary inconvenience as we conduct these rail renewal activities needed for improved LRT-1 experience.”

“We also continue with the deployment of our new 4th Generation trains to carry more passengers, with five train sets already in commercial service.”

LRMC also said it expects LRT-1 operations to normalize by Monday, September 25. If you’re planning to use the train line anytime from today till Sunday, make sure to factor in the longer waiting times when you plan your trip.

LRT-1 advisory on rail repairs from September 2o to 24, 2023: