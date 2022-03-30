LRMC deploys new COMET buses to ferry LRT-1 passengers between Gil Puyat, PITX

Heads up, LRT-1 commuters. Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) has partnered with Global Electric Transport (GET) Philippines to deploy Community Optimized Managed Electric Transport (COMET) minibuses in the metro.

These COMET units will serve as auxiliary transport services to and from LRT-1 stations to enable more seamless and comfortable travel for commuters. The vehicles are equipped with an air-conditioning system, onboard cameras, a media system, display monitors, a wheelchair slot, and a retractable electric ramp for persons with disabilities. Internet connectivity is also available.

The zero-emission minibuses can ferry up to 30 passengers at a time and travel about 100km on one full charge. For the pilot implementation, the COMET buses will ply the Gil Puyat-Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) route with several loading and unloading spots in between. You can check out the full route below:

LRT-1 COMET routes

Gil Puyat Footbridge

LRT-1 EDSA Station

Heritage Hotel

SM Mall of Asia

SM Corporate Office

W Mall

DFA Petron

Shell Diosdado Macapagal

PITX

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Light Rail Manila Corporation

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

ALSO READ:

The MMDA is studying two new number coding schemes that will ban cars twice a week

Fines, payments, schedule: Your complete guide to the number coding scheme

How to ride the LRT-1 COMET units

Commuters need to download the GETPASS app via the App Store or Google Play and sign up to become a member of the LRT-1 Riders Club. Rides can then be availed on a per-month, per-week, or per-day basis. A one-day membership pass costs P50 (Bronze), a one-week pass costs P150 (Silver), and a one-month pass costs P500 (Gold). These membership passes entitle holders to unlimited rides on all COMET buses within the GET Philippines network.

Continue reading below ↓

As part of the launch, LRT-1 Riders Club members can avail of free unlimited rides through the App from March 30 to April 16, 2022.

“We are excited to be partnering with LRMC to be able to provide green and affordable transport solutions to every Filipino,” said GET Worldwide chairman Tony Olaes.

“At LRMC, we are always on the lookout on how we can better serve our passengers and make their commute more convenient. LRT-1 passengers will also get to enjoy the first end-to-end emissions-free transport system in the Philippines as both LRT-1 and COMET help in reducing carbon footprint,” said LRMC president and CEO Juan Alfonso.

“LRMC has made a commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, and part of this is adopting the use of digital management systems and promoting zero-emission transport solutions,” added Alfonso. “Our partnership with GET aligns well with LRMC’s sustainability initiatives, and is anchored on UN Sustainable Development Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) and Goal 13 (Climate Action).”

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.