The new LRT-2 stations in Marikina and Antipolo are now operational

Commuters from east of the metro have some good news to start the week: The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) has officially opened the LRT-2 East Extension stations. After a few delays here and there, it’s finally here.

This means commuters can now take the train from either Antipolo or Marikina going to other parts of Metro Manila, or vice versa. What’s more, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has promised commuters free rides for the first two weeks. For a detailed look at the official fare matrix, you can refer to this previous story of ours.

The new Marikina Station is located in front of Robinsons Metro East near Mayor Gil Fernando Avenue in Marikina City. Meanwhile, while the Antipolo Station is in front of SM Masinag near Sumulong Highway in Antipolo City.

For those commuting via the new stations, though, take note that passengers coming in from Antipolo or Marikina need to alight at Santolan Station and transfer to a new train leading to Recto. While travel may not be seamless at the moment, the DOTr expects the LRT-2 East Extension to cut travel time from Recto to Antipolo to just 30-40 minutes.

Your thoughts on this, commuters? Share your two cents in the comments.

