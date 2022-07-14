DOTr: Only the LRT-2 can offer free rides to students…for now

Earlier this month, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) bared plans that the MRT-3 and PNR would be part of the agency’s Libreng Sakay for Students Program starting August 2022. It appears this initiative has been put on ice for now.

Yesterday, the DOTr announced that free rides for students will only be limited to the LRT-2 rail line, and that the agency has recommended the program’s extension to include the MRT-3 and PNR.

“According to the secretary, the Libreng Sakay for Students Program will be for LRT-2 beginning start of next school year,” the DOTr said in a statement.

“At yesterday's cabinet meeting, the Secretary has recommended to the President to extend Libreng Sakay for Students also on MRT-3 and PNR,” it added.

Strangely, the announcement of free rides for students beginning August 2022 remains pinned at the top of the MRT-3’s official Facebook page.

“Considering the welfare of students, however, whose learning outcomes have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, the undersigned recommends implementing a Libreng Sakay for Students Program for the first quarter of School Year 2022-2023,” the DOTr said in a statement several weeks ago.

Well, this is unfortunate. Having the MRT-3 as part of the program would have been a pretty big deal. Does this news affect any of your return-to-school plans this year?

