Here are the LRT-1, LRT-2, MRT-3 schedules for Christmas 2021

If you’re moving around the metro via train this Christmas season, take note that the LRT-1, LRT-2, and MRT-3 lines will have modified schedules for the holidays.

LRT-1 Christmas 2021 schedule

The Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) has announced that on December 24, the first trips will be at 4:30am, while the last ones will leave at 8pm from Baclaran and at 8:15pm from Balintawak. On New Year’s Eve, the last trips will depart an hour earlier.

On Christmas Day, Rizal Day, and New Year’s Day, the rail line will operate following its regular weekend/holiday schedule. The Roosevelt Station will remain closed until further notice.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

LRT-2 Christmas 2021 schedule

The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) has announced that Antipolo-Recto trips (and vice versa) will only be available from 5am to 8pm on December 24 and until 7:30pm on December 31. On January 1, Antipolo-bound trips will be available from 6am to 8:30pm and Recto-bound trips until 9pm.

Continue reading below ↓

MRT-3 Christmas 2021 schedule

The MRT-3 will have the first trains leaving North Avenue at 4:40am and the last ones leaving at 7:45pm on December 24. On the same day, the first and last trips coming from Taft Avenue are scheduled for 5:26am and 8:31pm, respectively.

On December 25 and January 1, first and last trips from North Avenue will depart at 6:30am and 9:30pm, respectively. Train rides Taft Avenue will be available from 6:30am until 10:16pm.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.