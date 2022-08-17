Libreng Sakay to continue until December 2022 thanks to P1.4-B budget approval

Some welcome news for Metro Manila’s commuters today: The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has announced that free rides on the EDSA Busway will continue until December this year.

This update comes following the approval of the agency’s P1.4 billion Libreng Sakay budget by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM). In a statement, the LTFRB thanked the agency for its support, adding that the budget is already ready for disbursement.

“Natutuwa kami sa naging mabilis na aksyon ng DBM para maaprubahan ang P1.4 billion na pondo para sa pagpapatuloy ng Libreng Sakay,” agency chairman Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil said in a statement.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Size comparo: How big is the all-new Toyota Vios compared with its predecessor?

The all-new Honda AirBlade 160 is now in PH, priced at P119,900

“Ready to be disbursed na po yan kaya makakaasa po ang ating mga kababayan na sumasakay sa EDSA Busway na dirediretso po ang ating serbisyo hanggang Disyembre,” the official added.

Continue reading below ↓

Last month, the EDSA Busway’s Libreng Sakay program appeared to be in limbo after Department of Transportation (DOTr) secretary Jaime Bautista bared that the agency did not have the P1.4 billion necessary to continue the Libreng Sakay program yet. Thankfully for commuters, this is no longer the case.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Hopefully, all the concerned agencies will also be able to do something about the EDSA Busway’s long lines as of late. Do you plan on taking advantage of the Libreng Sakay program’s extension?

LTFRB announces Libreng Sakay extension:

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.