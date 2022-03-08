Report: Minimum jeepney fare to stay put at P9 despite rising fuel prices

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has made its decision: There will be no change to the minimum P9 jeepney fare despite rising fuel costs.

According to a report by CNN Philippines, the agency made the announcement following a hearing held earlier today. Another hearing has reportedly been set for March 22 to discuss fare hike petitions.

This is very rough news for jeepney operators and drivers. It comes less than a day after local gasoline and diesel prices shot up by P3.6/L and P5.85/L, respectively—the biggest rise in fuel costs during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the way things are playing out in Europe, this situation doesn’t look like it’ll improve any time soon, either.

Transport groups have been calling for fare hikes due to rising fuel costs since late last year. Just last month, at least one group called for an additional P1 provisional fare hike to help drivers cope.

This is a developing story. Check back on our website for more updates.

