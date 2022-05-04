LTFRB opens 7,870 new slots for TNVS applications

How has your ride-hailing experience been ever since Metro Manila shifted to Alert Level 1? If you’ve been having a difficult time booking rides, your life might soon become a whole lot easier.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has announced it has opened 7,870 new slots for transport network vehicle service (TNVS) applications to supplement the country’s public transportation system.

Of the 7,870 slots that have been opened, 7,000 are for Metro Manila or the National Capital Region (NCR), 220 are for Region III, 500 for Region V, and 150 for Region VI. You can check out the LTFRB’s official announcement and instructions for applicants below:

LTFRB opens more slots for TNVS applications

The LTFRB’s move to open more TNVS slots comes just days after Grab, the country’s largest ride-hailing operator, urged the agency to allow the onboarding of more driver-partners to help GrabCar cater to increasing demand.

“We understand that life is going back to normal, and more Filipinos are going out and taking GrabCar for their everyday commute,” Grab said in a statement.

“Despite Grab Philippines’ efforts to support driver-partners on the platform, the prolonged suspension of ride-hailing during the height of the lockdowns forced thousands of GrabCar driver-partners to give up their cars, or look for alternative income opportunities elsewhere. This situation has created a serious imbalance to GrabCar's supply and demand condition, resulting in fewer GrabCar driver-partners on the road having to serve an ever-increasing number of passengers.”

Continue reading below ↓

Well, it looks like the company’s plight hasn’t fallen on deaf ears. Are you back to booking rides on a regular basis under Alert Level 1?

