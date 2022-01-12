LTO announces office closures until Jan. 14 due to COVID-19 surge

Have your Land Transportation Office (LTO) requirements been relegated to the back of your head on account of the ongoing COVID-19 surge? We don’t blame you—there are currently more pressing matters to worry about.

If, however, you absolutely need to get some LTO requirements in order, it will do you well to stay informed. This is because the agency’s operations are now in a state of flux due to the pandemic.

Yesterday, the agency announced that a handful of its offices and facilities, including the LTO Central Office, will remain closed until January 14 due to rising cases of COVID-19 among its personnel. Look:

On the bright side, the LTO also announced that dozens of its facilities in other areas are returning to operation, including over a doze license renewal centers in malls. Look:

If you are planning on heading to an LTO office or driver's license renewal center, the agency is reminding you to adhere to all COVID-19 health and safety protocols at its locations. This includes wearing masks and adhering to social-distancing protocols.

To be on the safe side, though? Just hold off from dropping by if you can. Motoring can wait in the meantime. Do you have any LTO requirements that are pending?

