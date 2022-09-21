LTO addresses LTMS password and car registration controversy, data privacy issues

Not long ago, you may have noticed a post circulating online alleging that a certain Land Transportation Office (LTO) branch is requiring motorists to give up their Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) passwords prior to registration renewal. Now, the LTO is addressing the issue.

In a statement, the LTO said that it is investigating the allegation and assured the public that all transactions conducted with the agency are “protected and secure.”

“The LTO will investigate this incident and will not hesitate to impose applicable sanctions if any employee is found to have violated Republic Act No. 10173 or the Data Privacy Act of 2012,” agency chief Teofilo Guadiz III said.

“Although LTO employees can search and start a driver’s license or motor vehicle registration for the client through their LTMS Company Portal user accounts, the Agency and its employees do not access the personal accounts of clients when processing an application,” the official added.

The agency added that it will issue “a comprehensive set of guidelines” regarding the use of motorist information gathered during application processes to ensure compliance with the Data Privacy Act.

“We at the LTO are committed to serve the public to make their transactions proceed in the most expeditious manner while guaranteeing that their personal details are safe and secure at every step of the registration process.”

In terms of data privacy, are you comfortable with the current state of the LTO’s application processes? Let us know in the comments.

