LTO to launch ‘digital driver’s license’ accessible via DICT’s new ‘super app’

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is in a bit of a pickle right now, with the looming shortage of ID cards that will see driver’s licenses temporarily printed on paper until the latter half of the year. The agency, however, may have found a solution.

Together with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the LTO is now set to launch a ‘digital driver’s license’ that will serve as an alternative to the physical cards that the agency normally issues.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Everything you need to know about the Metro Manila single ticketing system

PH fuel price update: Significant price rollbacks for gas, diesel effective May 9

The digital license will be accessible via a ‘super app’ developed by the DICT. This app will also supposedly contain digital versions of other government IDs, “among other things.” The app will also allow users to carry out transactions like license registration and renewal as well as accomplish online payments.

“The advantage of the digital license is that motorists can present it to law enforcement officers during apprehension,” said LTO chief Jayart Tugade. “It is equivalent to presenting the physical driver’s license.”

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The public will be given the option to use either the printed official receipt (OR) or the digital license for the time being—at least until the LTO is finally able to distribute proper license cards again.

LTO to produce digital driver’s licenses amid card shortage

PHOTO BY LTO on Facebook

See Also