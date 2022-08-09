The LTO is looking to reduce the cost of seminars and exams for driver’s license renewal

Reduced registration times isn’t the only box the new LTO chief is looking to tick during his time in office. Teofilo Guadin III wants to shift the agency’s driver’s license renewal seminar requirements online. What’s more, he would like to see the cost for these requirements capped at just P80.

“Gagawin natin online na lang po yun. Yung babayaran po ninyo yun lang online fee—normally P80 lang ata yan, diba? So from P5,000, P4,000 gagawin mong P80 because you’ll just pay the online charges.”

Guadiz also said that the LTO is targeting drastically reduce the cost of classroom and practical driving classes. The official stressed that currently, classroom sessions range from P2,000 to P3,000, while practical driving classes can reach as high as P5,000.

“Yung mga gusto naman mag classroom instruction, if that is only about three hours, I will be talking with the association of driving schools. Pakikiusapan natin sila to come up with a uniform pricing kasi ang pricing ngayon goes from P2,000 to P3,000 po for yung classroom instructions. And P5,000 for the practical exercise, yung pagmamaneho,” he said.

“If we can come up with a uniform pricing of only P500 sa seminar, then about P500 to P800 lang sa actual driving kasi three hours lang yan. Then we would have drastically reduced [the expense].”

The LTO’s new chief is definitely making his presence felt since he took over the position. Besides this and threatening the agency’s IT provider with replacement, he has also called out local government units’ implementation of the no-contact apprehension program (NCAP) and appealed for its suspension until certain issues are resolved.

Those are some pretty lofty goals. Think the new LTO chief is up to the task of making them happen?

LTO to reduce cost of driver’s license renewal:

