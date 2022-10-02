LTO considering abolishing online exam for driver’s license renewal, not the LTMS portal

There have been some reports going around that the Land Transportation Office (LTO) is considering abolishing the Land Transportation Management System (LTMS), or what’s more commonly known as the LTO’s online portal. The agency has just released a statement to make some clarifications.

The LTO said that it aims to bolster its online operations while upping the tempo on battling fixers. It has, however, set the record straight and said that abolishing the LTMS is currently not an option. What the agency is considering removing is the Comprehensive Driver’s Education (CDE) online validation exam for driver’s license renewals.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Routes, trip schedules, fares: Greenhills P2P buses to Alabang, Antipolo now available

PH fuel price update: Diesel expected to go down by up to P0.60 per liter this week

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

LTO chief Teofilo Guadiz III shared that fixers are apparently using the online CDE exam to be able to charge motorists even more for driver’s license renewals. The agency has already created a technical working group that will aim to formulate procedures on how to deal with these fixers.

“Ang kailangan lang doon, we feel is that kulang lang ’yung app ng facial recognition for us to be able to effectively use the portal. If that feature is added, hindi na puwedeng mangdaya. Dapat kitang-kita ng portal ’yung nag-e-exam, ’yung talagang may-ari ng driver’s license,” said Guadiz during a recent Senate hearing. “We’re in that process now of developing this facial recognition not only for this portal in renewing driver’s license but in our future plan also na ’yung driver’s license renewal will now be done online.”

Your thoughts on this, readers?

LTO on removing CDE online exam for driver’s license renewals:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.