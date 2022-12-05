36 LTO field offices are unable to provide license-related services at the moment

If you’re looking to renew your driver’s license or acquire a new one soon, then take note that select Land Transportation Office (LTO) district/extension offices, licensing centers, and driver’s license renewal offices (DLRO) are currently unable to provide any license-related services. The reason? Defective laser engravers.

These laser engravers are used to print out the actual licenses. According to the LTO’s latest advisory, 36 offices from different regions across the country are unable to handle licensing requests as of November 30, 2022. You can view the list below:

No word yet on when these branches will once again be able to provide any form of services involving driver’s licenses. In any case, if you’re due for a visit to the LTO, we suggest you just look for other field offices that will be able to provide you with the same services.

LTO offices currently without driver’s license-related services:

