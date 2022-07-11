LTO warns fixers: “Your time in prison will come”

If you have any transactions with the Land Transportation Office (LTO), conduct them the right way. We know there are still a lot of fixers out there that can make life easier for you for an added price, but those seemingly harmless deals are downright illegal.

Besides, LTO clients transacting with these fixers “may also be equally liable under the law,” stressed LTO officer-in-charge and current executive director Atty. Romeo Vera Cruz. This was one of his reminders during the LTO’s recent operations where the agency caught a team of online fixers in Quezon City.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Shell PH customers can now pay an additional P2.50/L to offset their carbon emissions

Even the new driver’s license OR from the LTO looks...different

Together with former Department of Transportation director for Investigation Service Renante Melitante and the Quezon City–Diliman Anti-Cybercrime Team (QCDACT) headed by PLT Michael Bernardo, the LTO was able to arrest two individuals offering ‘non-appearance’ renewals for motor vehicle registrations.

Continue reading below ↓

The two suspects transacted with their clients through Messenger and accepted online payments. The completed registration documents were then delivered via actual meetups. The supposed meetup was where the authorities were able to apprehend the primary suspect, who then identified his cohort that processed the documents at the LTO Novaliches District Office in Quezon City.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The LTO is advising motorists to transact with the agency directly for their own protection. “The LTO will relentlessly operate against these spurious individuals in our effort to clean up the bureaucracy to protect our clients,” added Vera Cruz.

LTO fixers entrapment in Quezon City:

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.