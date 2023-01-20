Fixers promote ‘no-show’ service on social media, get nabbed by LTO

If you own a Facebook account and drive a car, chances are you’ve already come across fixers advertising their services in various groups. That’s how rampant the country’s fixer problem is. These dudes aren’t even subtle about their shenanigans anymore.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO), though, is getting tired of this. If you’ve noticed, the agency has been cracking down on fixers over the past couple of weeks. The LTO’s latest catch? A group that was using social to promote no-show vehicle registration services.

According to the LTO, the alleged fixers were nabbed in Parañaque City via an entrapment operation by its National Capital Region (NCR) law enforcement unit and members of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“This is in clear violation of LTO policy on motor vehicle registration, where vehicles should undergo roadworthiness inspection under LTO inspectors or through the agency’s accredited Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers (PMVIC),” the LTO said regarding the group’s services.

In a separate incident, a former LTO employee was slapped with 12 counts of falsifying public documents and 12 counts of violating the country’s Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018.

“I have seen how corruption destroyed the lives of even good men who fell prey to this evil. The LTO is a public service-oriented, customer-driven agency and I would like it to keep it that way by crushing corruption from its head to its tail. This way, all LTO employees in the country will serve the public with their heads held up high,” LTO Jay Art Tugade said in a statement.

“I also urge our countrymen to stop patronizing these fixers, and to help us weed them out of LTO offices by reporting to us any form of corruption, especially if they are committed by LTO employees themselves. They have no place in government service if we catch them, and heads will roll so let this serve as fair warning to them,” the official added.

