LTO launches free theoretical driving course program nationwide

It wasn’t that long ago when the Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced that it was going to put a price cap on driving school fees. It was the LTO’s initiative to make driving lessons more accessible to more people.

But the LTO wants to kick that up a notch as the agency launches its free theoretical driving course (TDC) program. Announced on May 11, the LTO’s TDC programs will be held nationwide every month. “We, at the LTO, are fully aware of the financial constraints faced by many Filipinos in affording TDC fees. Furthermore, we recognized the growing interest among our citizens to acquire driving skills as a potential source of income,” said Jose Arturo “Jay Art” Tugade, chief of the LTO.

Tugade added that over 3,000 student drivers have joined the free TDC programs that rolled out nationwide. There are no specific dates just yet, but the Philippine News Agency reports that there will be lessons ‘from Thursday to Friday’. “This launch will set in motion the regular offering of free TDCs at all regional offices on a monthly basis, aiming to consistently produce LTO driving scholars,” said Tugade.

