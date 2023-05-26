LTO to start free Theoretical Driving Course in June, more to come soon

Earlier in May, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced that it will be offering free 15-hour Theoretical Driving Courses. At the time, outgoing LTO chief Jay Art Tugade said that the agency aims to make it a monthly program to make driving education in the country more accessible. Now, there is a definite schedule and venue for the first and second sessions.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Take note: Reblocking, repairs scheduled for 19 Metro Manila roads this weekend

New Lexus GX teaser hints next-gen Toyota Prado will have a boxy look

The announcement can be seen in the LTO – National Capital Region Facebook page. The first session will be held on June 1 to 2, 2023, Thursday-Friday from 8:00AM to 5:00PM on both days. The second will be on June 8 to 9, 2023, Thursday-Friday, also from 8:00AM-5:00PM. Both courses will be held at the LTO Pasay City Licensing Center – Driver's Education Center.

However, by the time you read this, those two dates are fully booked. Well, it looks like a whole load of student drivers are keen to make the most of the free program. That said, it won’t be a one-time thing since, as mentioned, the LTO aims to hold it on a monthly basis. The LTO also said that interested student drivers may follow its official social media accounts to know when and where the next free course will be held. You have to be quick, though, as slots seem to fill up quickly.

To avail of the service, one must first register through the registration form link posted by the LTO’s official social media channels. Applicants are also required to have a Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) account.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As for other reminders, these appointments are non-transferable and non-rebookable. It is also advised to provide an active email address to receive confirmation of the schedule 1 to 2 days prior to the chosen date. Last, but not least, the applicant must personally attend both sessions for, well, obvious reasons.

See Also