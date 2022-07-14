LTO says it needs P6.8-B to settle current license plate backlog

Still waiting on your car or motorcycle’s new license plates? Don’t worry, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) is working on it. All the agency needs is P6.8 billion.

During a recent Laging Handa public briefing, LTO office-in-charge Romeo Vera Cruz bared that the agency is in need of additional funding to address its current backlog of license plates.

“Malaki po backlog natin sa plaka po. I think we need about P6.8 billion to address all of this backlog—yung mga motor vehicle na four-wheeled saka yung motorcycles,” the official said in the interview.

“Lalo na motorcycles. Malaki talaga. We need funding and only congress can provide us with funding.”

Vera Cruz added that the agency has no issues in the production of license plates itself as the LTO has the machinery necessary. All the agency needs, he says, is more funding.

“Wala po problema sa pagproduce ng plaka because we have a modern plate-making plant. Pag meron pong plate, gagawin po namin ‘yan. Sa ngayon nga two shifts—pwede kami mag produce [ng] three shifts no,” he said.

“And meron tayong robots—one robot for the motorcycle plates, and one robot for yung four-wheeled motor vehicles—in addition to the nine or 10 manual embossing machines. Kaya kayang-kaya po natin ‘yan, yung backlog, pag meron lang po pondo.”

Well, there you go. P6.8 billion and we can finally get slap some new license plates on our cars. Do you think the LTO’s request is justified?

