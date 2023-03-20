LTO to lower driving school fees in PH through new price ceiling

To get a driver’s license here in the Philippines, one would have to enroll first in a driving school accredited by the Land Transportation Office (LTO). While that’s all well and good, the issue that many have with this is that the driving school fees can be a bit steep.

To help address this, the LTO is now working on setting a ceiling for driving school fees in the Philippines. The standard rates were formulated with consideration to the investment and operating costs of the schools, as well as the minimum wage, rent, and electricity costs in the Philippines.

“Isang pasada na lang po ito at ilalabas na po natin iyong ceiling na puwede pong i-charge ng mga driving schools sa mga interesado pong mag-apply for a student driver permit,” said LTO chief Jay Art Tugade.

The LTO doesn’t exactly charge that much for student permit and driver’s license applications, but the total costs for applicants could still reach as much as P10,000 thanks to driving-school fees. So while we’ve yet to see what the ‘lowered’ rates will look like, we reckon a reduction by any amount will still be much appreciated.

