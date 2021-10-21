LTO: Mandatory inspection at PMVICs is still suspended

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) ordered the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to put the mandatory testing at private motor vehicle inspection centers (PMVICs) on hold a few months back. Now, the latter is clarifying that the policy remains suspended.

After talks of PMVICs in some provinces resuming mandatory inspections surfaced, the LTO responded with a statement confirming that motorists can still have their vehicles inspected at private emission testing centers (PETCs). This, however, does not mean that PMVIC operations have been suspended.

“Hindi naman na-suspend ang operation ng PMVICs. They can still operate. Ang na-suspend lamang ay iyong mandatory inspection sa PMVICs, at implementation ng GAORs (geographical areas of responsibility),” said LTO chief Edgar Galvante. “Ibig sabihin, sa mga lugar kung saan may mga PMVIC, malaya pa ring makapamimili ang tao kung sa PMVIC o PETC magpapa-inspect ng sasakyan bago magpa-rehistro.”

Galvante added that the rollout of the new Land Transport Management System (LTMS), which links PMVICs with LTO offices, does not mean the return of the mandatory PMVIC testing policy. He said that this is only part of the agency’s efforts to optimize the Motor Vehicle Inspection and Registration System (MVIRS).

“The new memorandum issued by [the] LTO is intended to rollout the [MVIRS], which is one of the six core modules of the LTMS. It is not for the mandatory GAOR implementation, but a rollout of the LTMS MVIRS. Even with the current memo, PETC results will still be accepted and will be uploaded in the LTO’s record system,” said Galvante.

There you have it. To those who will be needing to renew their cars’ registration soon, take note. Likewise, check out the new registration deadlines for cars with license plates ending in 8 and 9 here and those ending in 0 here.

