Registration validity of cars with plates ending in 0 extended until December 31

PSA: If your car’s license plate number ends in 0, be advised that the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has extended its registration validity until December 31, 2021. Check out the agency’s official announcement below:

The announcement appears on the LTO’s main Facebook page itself, not on the social-media accounts of regional offices, so the extension applies to all vehicles across the country, regardless of quarantine level.

Also, if your vehicle’s plates end in 7, 8, or 9, their registration validities have already been extended as well. Plates ending in 7 have their registrations valid until October 31, while those ending in 8 or 9 may be renewed without penalties until October 31 and November 30, respectively. The official announcements are embedded in the linked stories for reference.

As always, we’ll keep you updated should there be any further changes to the deadlines, so make sure to check back regularly.

