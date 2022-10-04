LTO’s Mobile E-Patrol Service will be in Pakil, Laguna this week

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) continues to bring its services to the people’s doorsteps. The agency has now launched its Mobile E-Patrol Service in Pakil, Laguna

Through this initiative, those in the area can apply for student permits (only those with Theoretical Driving Course certificates), driver’s license renewals, and motor-vehicle registration. The services will be available until Friday, October 7, and 80 slots will be available daily for student-permit processing and 70 each for license renewals and vehicle registration.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

A simple 5-step guide to the entire 2022 LTO driver's license renewal process

LTO considering abolishing online exam for driver’s license renewal, not the LTMS portal

If you’re worried about the expiry of your driver’s license or student permit, take note that the LTO has already extended the validity of IDs and documents that expired in the last two months. As for motor-vehicle registration, the agency also has yet another one-month extension for select vehicles, so take note. You can also check out the official advisory on the LTO’s mobile services in Laguna below.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

LTO Mobile E-Patrol for driver’s license renewals and other services:

See Also

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.