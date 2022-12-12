LTO tells motorists to stop patronizing ‘non-appearance’ scammers

Yes, it can be tempting to pay a small fee to circumvent government red tape. Remember, though, that these “services” are illegal and can possibly open you up to scams in the future.

This is the message the Land Transportation Office (LTO) wants to convey to motorists after the agency observed the continued proliferation of “non-appearance” services on social media. To make the situation worse, these scammers are also reportedly preying on people at emission testing centers as well.

According to the agency, taking advantage of these illegal motor vehicle registration services can result in future cases of fraud where motorists can be swindled out of their money. In some cases, these incidents can result in legal repercussions, too.

“Time and again, the LTO continues to remind clients not to patronize these spurious characters who offer their illegal services in exchange for a fee to be able to circumvent the process,” LTO head Jay Art Tugade said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

2023 Honda Click 125 launched in PH with P80,900 SRP

PH fuel price update: Diesel rolls back by P3.40/L, gas by P1.70/L this week

“We wish to reiterate that the motor vehicle registration process was put into place to protect clients and their hard-earned money, and to guarantee the safety and roadworthiness of their vehicle,” he added.

The agency also stressed that these illegal services are a violation of Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code and the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018.

Come on, guys. Is the convenience of skipping a line really worth the risk of being scammed? Most probably not. Have you come across someone offering these services online?

LTO warns against ‘non-appearance’ scammers

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos