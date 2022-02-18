The LTO PITX Parañaque licensing center will open on Feb. 23

Motorists down south will be pleased to know that fulfilling Land Transportation Office (LTO) driver’s license requirements might soon become a whole lot more convenient.

The agency has announced that its new licensing center inside the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange will be open to serve the public beginning Wednesday, February 23. Below are the services the “state-of-the-art facility” will offer to motorists in the area.

LTO PITX Parañaque licensing center services

Student permit application Driver’s license application and renewal Miscellaneous transactions Change classification of driver’s license (non-professional to professional and vice versa) Additional restriction codes Duplicate license

According to the LTO, the PITX Parañaque licensing center will offer to renew LTO registration in May 2022. Special lanes will also be provided for disabled and pregnant individuals, overseas Filipino workers, and PITX passengers who need to fulfill requirements but are departing within 30 minutes.

This is definitely good news. Chances are many motorists in the area have been putting off fulfilling their LTO requirements because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so this new facility should make things more convenient for when people finally decide it’s safe to head out. Planning to drop by when it opens?

