Racking up traffic violations under new LTO system could result in a psych evaluation

So here’s another reason to stick to the rules while you’re behind the wheel: If you accumulate enough violations under the Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) new demerit system, the agency will require you to undergo a psych evaluation.

Long story short, accumulating 40 demerit points will result in the outright revocation of the violator’s LTO driver’s license. And according to the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No. 10930, you will need to undergo neuro-psychiatric assessment to have it reinstated.

This evaluation must be conducted at a government-accredited facility and must result in a recommendation for the restoration of driving privileges. If you fail, you won’t be driving anytime soon.

“This provision generally applies to any person with a revoked license who has been found to be an improper person to operate motor vehicles, or to have committed, or as an accessory to any crime or act which endangers the public while operating a motor vehicle,” the IRR of RA 10930 reads.

“Likewise, the same requirement applies to any person who has accumulated at least 40 demerit points and has been subject to an outright revocation of driver’s license under Section 16 of the IRR of RA 10930, and those whose driver’s license has been revoked for any other lawful reason except in cases where perpetual disqualification from being granted a license has been imposed.”

Basically, you’ll need the neuro-psychiatric evaluation if your license has been revoked. And since we figure not many of you are out on the road serving as an accessory to crimes or outright endangering the public, racking up traffic violations is the easiest way for this to happen.

So, think this will help keep our streets safer? Let us know in the comments.

