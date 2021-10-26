LTO Central Office, QC Licensing Center to implement 10-year license starting October 28

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has an early Christmas gift for motorists who’ve been on the agency’s ‘nice list’ this year.

Starting October 28, the agency’s Central Office–Licensing Section and Quezon City Licensing Center (QCLC) will begin implementing the provision of Republic Act No. 10930 that allows for the renewal of Philippine driver’s licenses to 10 years instead of just five.

Of course, by now you know that not everyone can avail themselves of this privilege. Only motorists without any recorded traffic violations are eligible to take advantage of this. Drivers who do not have a clean slate will have to settle for the usual five-year extension.

The LTO is also stressing that all driver’s license renewal applicants must undergo the agency’s Comprehensive Driver’s Education (CDE) in order to get a certificate. CDE materials can be accessed via the official LTO portal, accredited driving schools, and LTO offices across the country.

That’s it as far as this announcement goes. As for motorists outside the National Capital Region, the LTO says you should wait on further news regarding the implementation of its 10-year driver’s license.

So, do you think you’ll be able to qualify for the 10-year extension come October 28?

