LTO extends registration validity of vehicles with plates ending in 7 to August 31

by TopGear.com.ph | 4 hours ago
PHOTO: Jason Tulio

Waiting on another registration validity extension from the Land Transportation Office (LTO)? Well, here it is: The agency has confirmed another extension for July.

The LTO has confirmed that the registration of all motor vehicles with license plates ending in 7 will be valid until August 31, 2022. This comes after the agency extended the registration validity of vehicles with license plates ending in 6 last month.

If you need a full guide regarding your car’s registration, you can click here. To know when your vehicle will need registering, you can check out this guide instead. As for the corresponding violations relating to vehicle registration, here’s a rundown.

LTO registration extension for July 2022:

