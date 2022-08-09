LTO threatens to ditch IT provider if registration times are not cut down to two hours

Out with the old, in with the new. Teofilo Guadiz III has taken his seat as the new head of the Land Transportation Office (LTO), and already has some big shake-ups planned for the agency.

Last week, the official told the media that he is looking to speed up the LTO registration process moving forward. Guadiz called out the agency’s IT provider, saying if the company cannot shorten the registration process down to two hours, the LTO will have to look for someone who can.

“By next week, I will be talking with the chairman of the provider. I will ask them for a definitive timeline. Will they deliver or not? If they cannot deliver, then we’ll have to look for other IT providers,” he said

Guadiz added that he is considering bringing back a previous IT provider to get the job done, as this company has proven it is capable of meeting the agency’s demands.

“I have one IT provider, the old IT provider, who used to do it in two hours. Then I have to talk to them. If they can still do it the same way, we have to take them in,” the official said.

“Bakit nagyon kailangan mo pa bumalik ng limang araw? These are the things that I need to address right now kasi galit na ang tao. And I have to do something fast.”

LTO registration in just two hours, eh? Do you think the LTO is capable of making this happen? Let us know in the comments.

