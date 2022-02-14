LTO: Registration validity of cars with plates ending in 2 extended until March 31

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is once again extending the registration validity of select vehicles this month. Heads up, motorists.

According to the agency’s latest announcement, the registration of all motor vehicles with license plates ending in 2 will be valid until March 31, 2022. This is in light of the imposition of various quarantine restrictions around the country. Look:

Take note that the LTO has also recently extended the validity of student permits, driver’s and conductor’s licenses, and even medical certificates that expired or are set to expire during the first quarter of the year. You can read more by checking out our previous story here.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone down over the past week, but now is not the time to let our guards down and relax. So if you really need to head out to any of the LTO’s offices for, say, license renewal, remember to always observe safety protocols. Stay safe out there, guys.

