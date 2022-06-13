LTO revokes license of SUV driver in viral video

You may have recently seen a viral video of an incident behind SM Megamall involving an SUV and one traffic management personnel. If you’re familiar with this, we have news: the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has confirmed that the driver of the vehicle in the discussion will now have his license revoked.

The LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) issued two Show Cause Orders to Jose Antonio Sanvincente, the driver and registered owner of the vehicle in the video as identified by the LTO and the Philippine National Police. After failing to comply for a second time, Sanvincente’s driver’s license was placed on preventive suspension for 90 days.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Have you seen the LTO’s new registration ORs?

PH fuel price update: Increase of 4.30/L for diesel, P2.15/L for gas starting June 14

Afterwards, the LTO found Sanvincente liable for Reckless Driving and for violating Section 55 of Republic Act No. 4136 when he abandoned the scene and the victim. The LTO’s official statement reads:

Continue reading below ↓

“Together with his disregard for the authority of the LTO, his acts are considered unacceptable behaviors of a driver. Taken as a whole, his actions are tantamount to the acts of an improper person to operate a motor vehicle pursuant to Section 27 (a) of R.A. 4136 otherwise known as the “Land Transportation and Traffic Code.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“The Non-Professional Driver’s License of Mr. San Vicente was ordered REVOKED pursuant to Section 27 of R.A. 4136 and he is PERPETUALLY DISQUALIFIED from securing a driver’s license and driving a motor vehicle.”

You can check out the LTO’s official statement below:

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.