LTO issues show-cause order against owner, drivers of SUV in Mandaluyong City incident

Yet another road incident went viral earlier this week—we’re sure many of you have already seen that one. It wasn’t a pretty sight. It’s the clip showing what appears to be a Toyota Land Cruiser 200 going bananas in Mandaluyong City.

This happened right at the San Miguel Avenue-Shaw Boulevard-Sheridan intersection, and footage from a nearby building’s CCTV system as well as passersby quickly made the rounds on cyberspace. Now, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) is looking to take action against the driver in the video.

The agency has now issued a show-cause order against the owner of the vehicle as well as two drivers, who are now required to present themselves at the LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division on January 16, 2023. The LTO IID also issued a 90-day suspension on the owner’s driver’s license and has ordered the two drivers to surrender their licenses to prevent them from getting behind the wheel while the investigation is ongoing.

“Failure to surrender their driver’s licenses as required, any motor vehicle driven by them shall cause its impounding thereof,” the order read.

“Ang insidenteng ito sa Mandaluyong City ay patunay lang ng pangangailangan na natitiyak na hindi tayo dumaraan sa shortcut kapag kumukuha ng lisensya at kung nagpaparehistro ng sasakyan,0” added LTO chief Jay Art Tugade. “Importante na ang mga kuwalipikadong drayber lang ang mabibigyan ng lisensya at na-iinspeksyon nang mabuti ang sasakyan kung roadworthy o ligtas at pasado sa pamantanyan para ito makabiyahe.”

The LTO reported that about 13 persons across 12 vehicles were involved in the incident. Stay tuned for more updates on the matter.

LTO statement on Mandaluyong City road incident:

