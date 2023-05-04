LTO wants shorter exams for student-permit applicants

In its bid to rid its agency of corruption, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) is now looking to make further changes to its processes—this time, with student-permit applications.

The LTO has just announced that it is now “actively seeking ways to simplify transactions,” and this includes the review of the exams for student-driver permit applications. The supposed lengthy procedures is said to be one of the reasons applicants keep patronizing fixers.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The MMDA requests list of LTO-certified hybrids and EVs for coding enforcement

Report: Updated Honda Brio to make its world debut this week

“The instruction I gave to our committee was to compress the exam,” said LTO chief Jay Art Tugade. “This exam reportedly takes about two hours. The agency is now studying how to shorten the exam. I believe that by reducing the exam duration, our applicants will not seek out fixers and will opt to take the exam themselves.”

In addition, the LTO chief is pushing to digitalize more license application-related transactions—like enabling online payments for applicants—to further fight corruption.

How does this sound to you, readers? Reckon this could make a difference?

LTO to shorten exams for student permit applicants

PHOTO BY LTO on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also