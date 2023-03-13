LTO: Price cap on driving school fees to be set by end of March

Enrolling in a driving school isn’t exactly cheap. Should you apply to a reputable and respected one, you’re looking at around P3,000 at the very least. Of course, that will depend on what kind of course you will take, how many hours you’ll need, and what kind of car you choose to learn in. On top of that, there have been reports of ‘unreasonable fees’ coming from student permit holder who want to take proper driving courses.

In response to that, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced that it will soon set price caps for driving school fees. The agency announced this during a forum over the weekend, Saturday, March 11.

“[A] few days ago, nag-meeting kami ng committee na [binuo] natin at mayroon na silang na-prepare na reasonable standard rate fees that I plan to roll out dito sa mga driving school,” said Jose Arturo ‘Jay Art’ Tugade, LTO Chief Assistant Secretary.

The target implementation for this plan is set for the end of March. For now, the LTO has not mentioned the price caps just yet, but expect the agency to announce the fees before this proposal is set into action.

But it’s not just the high fees that the LTO is handling in regard to driving schools. The agency has also been taking action over inconsistencies and irregularities that are said to be taking place in some schools. Earlier this year, the LTO suspended a driving school for allegedly holding theoretical courses outside of LTO-approved classrooms.

“Lubhang mahalaga na natuturuan ng maayos ang aspiring drivers. Ang mabuting pagmamaneho ay nagsisimula sa driving schools dahil kung mali ang kanilang sistema ng pagtuturo, magdudulot lang din ito ng mga road crash sa lansangan, bagay na hindi natin pinapayagan sa LTO,” agency head Jay Art Tugade.

